ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ANTA Sports Products Price Performance

Shares of ANTA Sports Products stock traded up $2.11 on Monday, hitting $289.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $285.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.48. ANTA Sports Products has a 52-week low of $247.71 and a 52-week high of $396.80.

ANTA Sports Products Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $2.5649 dividend. This is a positive change from ANTA Sports Products’s previous dividend of $2.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. ANTA Sports Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.10%.

ANTA Sports Products Company Profile

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, karate, weightlifting, wrestling, trampoline, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

