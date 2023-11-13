Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the October 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Antibe Therapeutics Stock Up 12.6 %

Antibe Therapeutics stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,816. Antibe Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39.

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Antibe Therapeutics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's pipeline includes therapies that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal (GI) ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

