Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Short Interest Down 22.7% in October

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the October 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Aperam Price Performance

APEMY stock remained flat at $28.58 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 731. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Aperam has a 52 week low of $26.52 and a 52 week high of $40.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.46 and its 200-day moving average is $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Aperam alerts:

Aperam Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.4531 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Aperam

About Aperam

(Get Free Report)

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.