Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) is Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,574,017 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,238 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up approximately 3.6% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Applied Materials worth $516,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 9.6% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 31,565.1% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 555,090 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $80,233,000 after purchasing an additional 553,337 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.8% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.3% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.59.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $149.85. 1,754,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,922,327. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.01 and its 200-day moving average is $137.91. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.68 and a 12-month high of $155.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.89%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

