APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a decline of 60.8% from the October 15th total of 101,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,509,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
APT Systems Trading Down 18.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:APTY traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting 0.00. 4,532,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,583,767. APT Systems has a 52-week low of 0.00 and a 52-week high of 0.00.
APT Systems Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than APT Systems
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Catch the dip on Sociedad Quimica before earnings?
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Can new GPT store spur generative AI monetization?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Energy looks to dominate markets with 3 oil and gas stocks
Receive News & Ratings for APT Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APT Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.