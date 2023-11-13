APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a decline of 60.8% from the October 15th total of 101,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,509,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APTY traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting 0.00. 4,532,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,583,767. APT Systems has a 52-week low of 0.00 and a 52-week high of 0.00.

APT Systems, Inc, a fintech company, creates stock trading platforms and visualization solutions for charting the financial markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

