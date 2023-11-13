Arjuna Capital Acquires 10,415 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 192.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,818 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,415 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 2.4% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in American Express by 1.9% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXP. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler Companies raised American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.95.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $154.92. The company had a trading volume of 437,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,665. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $112.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.79.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

