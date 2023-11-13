Arjuna Capital Acquires 1,171 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.31.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:PFG traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,833. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $95.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.54%. Research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.83%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.