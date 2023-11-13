Arjuna Capital Acquires 1,398 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Kroger makes up approximately 1.0% of Arjuna Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 82.8% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Kroger by 360.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.74. 1,084,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,948,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.65. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $42.62 and a 1 year high of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,862,699.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

