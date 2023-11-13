Arjuna Capital Acquires 556 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 969,125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $82,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 275,449 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,399,000 after acquiring an additional 152,701 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 98,121 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,335,000 after acquiring an additional 58,096 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 103,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. grew its stake in Amphenol by 19.8% in the second quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 2,221,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $188,698,000 after purchasing an additional 366,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,967.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $4,428,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APH traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.27. 386,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,549,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.65 and a 200 day moving average of $82.53. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $90.28.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on APH shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Amphenol from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

