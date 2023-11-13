Arjuna Capital Acquires 571 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGV. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.67. The stock had a trading volume of 161,800 shares. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.10 and a 200-day moving average of $76.47.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.2621 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

