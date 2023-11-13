Arjuna Capital Acquires 5,781 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Arjuna Capital grew its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,680 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 30.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Banco Santander by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 36,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAN traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $3.87. The stock had a trading volume of 879,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,793,797. The company has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.65. Banco Santander, S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $4.09.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0852 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

