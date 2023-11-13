Arjuna Capital Acquires 634 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Arjuna Capital raised its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Hologic by 98,061.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,086,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,788,323,000 after buying an additional 22,063,741 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363,687 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,984,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $725,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992,822 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth about $175,900,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic by 506.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,711,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,300 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HOLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.36.

HOLX stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.96. 448,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,057. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Hologic had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

