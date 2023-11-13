Arjuna Capital Boosts Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Arjuna Capital grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Lam Research by 12.6% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,214,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 1,052.6% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 11.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Lam Research by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 411,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.8 %

LRCX traded down $12.33 on Monday, reaching $673.10. 254,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,023. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $397.06 and a 52-week high of $726.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $88.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $632.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $627.54.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.42 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on LRCX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $660.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

