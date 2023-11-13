Arjuna Capital Boosts Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Arjuna Capital boosted its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,812,000 after acquiring an additional 739,380 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,325,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,541,000 after buying an additional 451,610 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,752,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1,406.2% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 424,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,672,000 after buying an additional 395,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Stock Down 1.8 %

MAN traded down $1.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.52. 32,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,249. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.35 and a 12-month high of $92.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.66.

Insider Activity at ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.16%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,326. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $85,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,326. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $116,736.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,246.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.29.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

