Arjuna Capital Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 1.4% of Arjuna Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,683,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $20,680,162,000 after purchasing an additional 685,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,047,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,358,912,000 after purchasing an additional 938,216 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,326,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,913,893,000 after buying an additional 1,244,230 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.20.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total transaction of $643,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,912,137.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,065 shares of company stock valued at $10,248,880 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $8.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $222.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,787,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,585,891. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $708.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.28. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.67 and a 200-day moving average of $235.68.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

