Arjuna Capital Boosts Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Arjuna Capital raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 72.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,472 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 21,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 6.1% in the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 6,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. 66.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BEPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Up 1.1 %

BEPC stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.76. The stock had a trading volume of 148,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,044. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.96 and a beta of 1.08. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $36.16.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -275.50%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

