Arjuna Capital Buys 14,577 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Arjuna Capital increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 200.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 93.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 344.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at A. O. Smith

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $4,094,996.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,114,140.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $892,435.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,378.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $4,094,996.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,140.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,581 shares of company stock worth $5,274,763 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

A. O. Smith Trading Up 0.3 %

AOS traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.01. 194,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,639. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.58 and its 200 day moving average is $69.93. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $55.41 and a 12 month high of $76.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $937.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.81 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

