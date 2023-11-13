Arjuna Capital Buys 187 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 20,900.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 43.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.36.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $162.25. The stock had a trading volume of 82,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,990. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.99 and a 1 year high of $163.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.86.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.15%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

