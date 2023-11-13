Arjuna Capital Buys 204 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Arjuna Capital increased its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in shares of Biogen by 128.2% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Garda Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $327.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Biogen from $311.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $3.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $221.37. 206,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,154. The stock has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.86 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $253.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

