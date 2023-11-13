Arjuna Capital Buys 30 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Arjuna Capital increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 8,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $446.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,781,472. The business has a fifty day moving average of $401.25 and a 200 day moving average of $404.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $195.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.41 and a 12 month high of $485.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total transaction of $7,917,141.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total transaction of $7,917,141.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,563 shares of company stock worth $57,388,283 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

