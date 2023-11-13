Arjuna Capital Buys Shares of 386 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 386 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ING Groep NV raised its position in Booking by 1,687.8% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Booking by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,322,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in Booking by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. DA Davidson upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 6th. HSBC initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,346.21.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $1,760,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,854 shares in the company, valued at $41,142,440.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,176.29, for a total value of $2,382,217.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,125,174.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $1,760,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,142,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $9,258,038 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BKNG traded up $57.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $3,132.19. 92,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,043. The stock has a market cap of $109.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,002.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,877.52. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,899.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3,251.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.85 by $4.47. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $53.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 148.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

