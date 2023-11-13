Arjuna Capital Cuts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Arjuna Capital reduced its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 1.3% of Arjuna Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Accenture by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 846,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $261,209,000 after purchasing an additional 108,275 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in Accenture by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 59,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,381,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Accenture by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total value of $2,832,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,830 shares in the company, valued at $8,442,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total value of $2,832,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,830 shares in the company, valued at $8,442,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,526 shares in the company, valued at $10,657,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $316.06. 356,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,241,280. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.56. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $330.43. The stock has a market cap of $198.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.22.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

