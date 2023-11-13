Arjuna Capital Decreases Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Arjuna Capital lessened its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,195 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,478 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,986,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,998,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,117 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,006,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365,044 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,302,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $693,747,000 after purchasing an additional 227,602 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 12,459,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $566,165,000 after purchasing an additional 407,385 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $503,489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

Shares of NYSE BK traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,102,307. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

