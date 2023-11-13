Arjuna Capital Grows Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Arjuna Capital raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 63.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 17,326 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington comprises approximately 1.9% of Arjuna Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 36.9% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.8% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXPD traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.04. The company had a trading volume of 212,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,277. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.75 and a 1-year high of $128.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.65.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPD. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.20.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

