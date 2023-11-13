Arjuna Capital Grows Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Arjuna Capital grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 66.3% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ ADI traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $170.25. 638,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,371,143. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $84.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $200.10.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.42.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

