Arjuna Capital Grows Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,850 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,555,000 after purchasing an additional 54,261 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 21.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $149.02. 1,492,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,920,821. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $125.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $93.68 and a one year high of $155.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.59.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

