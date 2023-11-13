Arjuna Capital Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,218,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,637,000 after acquiring an additional 645,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cummins by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,482,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,473,000 after acquiring an additional 191,776 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Cummins by 99,156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,471,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468,486 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after purchasing an additional 173,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,361,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,902,000 after purchasing an additional 283,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Price Performance

CMI stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $217.46. 139,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,831. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $265.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cummins

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.