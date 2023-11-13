Arjuna Capital Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $903.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2 %

REGN stock traded down $9.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $789.19. 107,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,247. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $668.00 and a one year high of $853.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.18. The company has a market cap of $85.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $820.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $781.65.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $2.01. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.98 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 11,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.98, for a total transaction of $9,810,031.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,656,038. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total value of $783,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at $15,523,769.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 11,665 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.98, for a total transaction of $9,810,031.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,100 shares in the company, valued at $44,656,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,356 shares of company stock worth $28,811,415. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

