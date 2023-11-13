Arjuna Capital Has $1.19 Million Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Arjuna Capital raised its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,797 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Unilever by 22.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Unilever by 7.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the first quarter worth about $386,000. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 15.7% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,987,000. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE:UL traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $48.35. 524,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,963,122. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $55.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.90 and its 200-day moving average is $51.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

