Arjuna Capital Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Arjuna Capital boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in Haemonetics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 305,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,304,000 after buying an additional 7,634 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $435,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Haemonetics by 516.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,174 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 38,685 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 170.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 24,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Price Performance

Shares of HAE traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.02. The company had a trading volume of 15,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.38. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $72.26 and a twelve month high of $95.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.62 and its 200-day moving average is $87.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research cut their price target on Haemonetics from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $207,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

