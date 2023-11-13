Arjuna Capital Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Arjuna Capital grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,039 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in NIKE by 100,067.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $212,137,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,140,487 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after buying an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 55.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,413,483 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $707,858,000 after buying an additional 2,294,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on NKE. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays cut their target price on NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.65. 2,445,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,353,590. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

