Arjuna Capital Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 89.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,794,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,889,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,866 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98,105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,929,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,829,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922,319 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,021,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,239,745,000 after purchasing an additional 76,294 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 25,185.5% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,492,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,028,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BDX. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.33.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total value of $238,847.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,109.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total transaction of $238,847.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,109.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at $945,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $233.92. 593,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $218.82 and a twelve month high of $287.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $260.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.61.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 73.39%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

