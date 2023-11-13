Arjuna Capital Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Arjuna Capital reduced its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,904 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 101,474.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after buying an additional 10,464,030 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of American Tower by 113,099.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,499,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,260,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494,168 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,008,567,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Tower by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after purchasing an additional 962,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its stake in American Tower by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,508,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,300,000 after purchasing an additional 952,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,300 shares of company stock worth $1,830,903 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Up 0.4 %

American Tower Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $184.55. The stock had a trading volume of 388,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,726. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The firm has a market cap of $86.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 423.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Scotiabank started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.60.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

