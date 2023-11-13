Arjuna Capital Has $2.72 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Arjuna Capital increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 107.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,333 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,394 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 59.2% during the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 32,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 12,015 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,397,924 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $96,638,000 after purchasing an additional 26,544 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 30,568 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 78.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 2.7% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 58,911 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Edward Jones cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.59.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.55. 1,138,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,725,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.58. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $104.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

