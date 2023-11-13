Arjuna Capital Has $2.95 Million Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 60.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,213 shares during the period. State Street comprises about 1.0% of Arjuna Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in State Street by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,997,806,000 after acquiring an additional 146,048 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in State Street by 10.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,370,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $936,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,996 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its stake in State Street by 3.1% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 7,911,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $598,848,000 after acquiring an additional 236,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in State Street by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,237 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in State Street by 10.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,935,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,551,000 after acquiring an additional 469,309 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on State Street from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut State Street from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.50 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on State Street from $92.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $797,907.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,799,234.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:STT traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $67.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,802. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. State Street Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.54). State Street had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

