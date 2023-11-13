Arjuna Capital Has $2.96 Million Stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Arjuna Capital boosted its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. California Water Service Group makes up 1.0% of Arjuna Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Arjuna Capital owned about 0.10% of California Water Service Group worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CWT. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of California Water Service Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

CWT traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $48.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,351. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.07 and a beta of 0.45. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $66.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.44%.

California Water Service Group Profile

(Free Report)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.