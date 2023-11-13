Arjuna Capital Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 51.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,928 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark accounts for about 1.1% of Arjuna Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthSpring Partners LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.93.

Shares of KMB remained flat at $120.84 on Monday. 224,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,234. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.74. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

