Arjuna Capital Has $4.59 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Arjuna Capital increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 1.6% of Arjuna Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TXN. Bank of America cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN traded down $1.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $145.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,233,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,117,880. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.27. The firm has a market cap of $132.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.