Arjuna Capital Has $640,000 Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Arjuna Capital grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FITB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,769,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,617,000 after buying an additional 3,448,642 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,179,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702,804 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,874,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,400,000 after purchasing an additional 296,945 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,944,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,388 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,192,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,741,000 after purchasing an additional 721,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.03. 707,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,796,849. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.94.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 16.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director C. Bryan Daniels acquired 64,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $1,503,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,582,230.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

