Arjuna Capital Has $699,000 Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Arjuna Capital grew its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 3.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 7.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Sanofi by 25.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 5.9% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Sanofi Stock Down 0.7 %

SNY traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.58. 638,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.56. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $57.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.60.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.