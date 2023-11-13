Arjuna Capital Has $854,000 Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Arjuna Capital reduced its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,007,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SEDG. Citigroup lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $131.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $274.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.08.

NASDAQ SEDG remained flat at $71.14 on Monday. 551,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636,199. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.51 and a 200-day moving average of $202.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.25 and a fifty-two week high of $345.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

