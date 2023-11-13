Arjuna Capital Has $885,000 Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in 3M were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 13.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in 3M by 5.2% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 27,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in 3M by 31.5% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in 3M by 17.1% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after buying an additional 23,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $92.40. The company had a trading volume of 705,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,581,861. 3M has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $133.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.29.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMM. Citigroup raised their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.30.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

