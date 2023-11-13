Arjuna Capital Increases Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Arjuna Capital grew its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,210 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 29.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in Best Buy by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after acquiring an additional 24,977 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Best Buy by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,066.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,321.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BBY stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.69. 645,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,532. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.98. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.54.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.34%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.27.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

