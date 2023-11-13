Arjuna Capital Increases Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Arjuna Capital increased its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. W.W. Grainger accounts for 1.2% of Arjuna Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 565.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 64.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at $211,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $792.38. 47,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $534.01 and a fifty-two week high of $811.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $711.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $716.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.38 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

