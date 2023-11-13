Arjuna Capital Purchases 1,064 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Arjuna Capital lifted its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Nucor comprises 1.7% of Arjuna Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $20,853,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Nucor by 57.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Performance

NUE traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $152.25. 146,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,745. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.46 and a fifty-two week high of $182.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.55. The company has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.64.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nucor

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.