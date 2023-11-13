Arjuna Capital Purchases 1,614 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Arjuna Capital increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital owned approximately 0.06% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 336,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 78,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

NASDAQ SFM traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.66 and a 200 day moving average of $38.54. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $44.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SFM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.88.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 71,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $2,871,052.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,723,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 71,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $2,871,052.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,723,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 6,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $264,973.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,845.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,581 shares of company stock valued at $5,653,671. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

