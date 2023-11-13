Arjuna Capital Purchases 645 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Arjuna Capital grew its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 14,887.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,331,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302,510 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 46,022.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,914,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,871,000 after buying an additional 1,910,403 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 380.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,310,000 after buying an additional 1,154,403 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,728,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,746 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $157,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.80.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $132.52. The stock had a trading volume of 207,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,481. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.17 and its 200 day moving average is $132.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $119.59 and a twelve month high of $158.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

