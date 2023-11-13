Arjuna Capital Purchases 84 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $254,395,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $335.23. 74,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,634. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.09 and a 12 month high of $358.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $330.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

AMP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.86.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

