Arjuna Capital Raises Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 288,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,324,000 after purchasing an additional 20,846 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth $602,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 413,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,072,000 after buying an additional 191,544 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CAH traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $104.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,727. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.77. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.53 and a 52 week high of $104.93. The stock has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 170.69, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,738,371.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,678,217.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $602,804.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,969,781.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,738,371.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,678,217.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,052 shares of company stock valued at $8,401,034. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAH. StockNews.com began coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.92.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

