Arjuna Capital Raises Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,059 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 1.3% of Arjuna Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,530,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3,222.2% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $30,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.50. 1,756,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,328,331. The firm has a market cap of $118.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.96.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.52.

View Our Latest Analysis on Starbucks

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.